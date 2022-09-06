Cuyahoga County seeks public input on expanded scooter program

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Electric scooters and bikes have become a popular way to get around town and now Cuyahoga County could be expanding its network to include some suburbs around Cleveland.

Since they first arrived in Cleveland in 2018, the city’s network has grown to include nearly 500 scooters from companies like Bird, Lime, Link, and Spin. In the years since residents have taken more than one million rides.

“They really are convenient. Scooters are in, they're fun. They're easy to access. They help with kind of that first mile,” said Cuyahoga County Director of Sustainability Mike Foley.

The goal of the program is to improve access to alternative modes of transportation and help the public understand how it all works. The County is working with the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency to hammer out a plan for where they will go next.

“I think expansion will be successful and I think having these dollars for kind of building out this parking infrastructure from NOACA will really help minimize the mess out there,” Foley said.

The county is seeking input from the public on more planned locations. Residents can look at an interactive map and click on icons to learn about the proposal for each location. There is also the opportunity to leave feedback. You can visit the link here.

“Getting as much feedback from the community as possible about where these rebalancing sites are at is really helpful to us as we kind of build out and expand this network,” Foley said. “One guy sent me at least 17 new suggestions for potential places. So, I think there's interest in this mostly pro some con but I think that there are folks who are going to have ideas that we want to digest.”

Residents have until September 30 to submit their feedback. All locations are being reviewed by the Ohio Department of Transportation. Installation is expected for 2023.