Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad closes portion of tracks due to erosion

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — The National Park Service has closed portions of the tracks used by the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad due to significant erosion from the Cuyahoga River. Train rides will be limited.

The Cleveland Dinner and Event Train will run this weekend, but the National Park Scenic, Explorer Program, and Fall Flyer have been canceled.

“The river is a dynamic system, and it is constantly changing. Cuyahoga Valley National Park is committed to continually assessing track conditions, especially near the river, and maintaining the tracks for safe train operations,” park officials said in a statement.

This is the second time this year rides have been limited due to erosion. In March 2022, the railroad announced repairs were needed due to significant erosion along part of the Cuyahoga River near the railroad tracks.

RELATED: 'Back on track,' Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad returns to regular schedule after erosion disruption

'Back on track,' Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad returns to regular schedule after erosion disruption

At this time, the North Pole Adventure has not been canceled, but it may need to be modified.