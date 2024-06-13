Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down portion of I-71 for hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A deadly, wrong-way crash shut down a large portion of I-71 northbound overnight and sent at least three people to the hospital.

Emergency responders were called to the area of I-71 northbound just before the West 150th Street exit around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Cleveland police dispatch tells News 5 that a car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes—when it crashed into another car head-on.

According to the medical examiner, 58-year-old Vetrica Lemaitre was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 60-year-old man and a 24-year-old man are in serious condition.

A 32-year-old woman experienced minor injuries, according to EMS.

It's not entirely clear who was in which car.

All three victims are currently being treated at area hospitals.

The highway re-opened just after 4 a.m.

We are currently working to determine what led up to this crash, as well as the identity of the person killed.

Stay with News 5 for the latest breaking developments.

