Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down portion of I-71 for hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A deadly, wrong-way crash shut down a large portion of I-71 northbound overnight and sent at least three people to the hospital.
Emergency responders were called to the area of I-71 northbound just before the West 150th Street exit around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Cleveland police dispatch tells News 5 that a car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes—when it crashed into another car head-on.
According to the medical examiner, 58-year-old Vetrica Lemaitre was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 60-year-old man and a 24-year-old man are in serious condition.
A 32-year-old woman experienced minor injuries, according to EMS.
It's not entirely clear who was in which car.
All three victims are currently being treated at area hospitals.
The highway re-opened just after 4 a.m.
We are currently working to determine what led up to this crash, as well as the identity of the person killed.
Stay with News 5 for the latest breaking developments.