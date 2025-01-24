Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Discount grocery chain opens new stores in Brooklyn, Parma

parma grocery outlet 2.png
WEWS
parma grocery outlet 2.png
Posted

PARMA, Ohio — Grocery Outlet is adding new locations in Northeast Ohio.

The discount grocery chain held grand opening celebrations this week at its new stores in Brooklyn and Parma.

Grocery Outlet stores offer discounts of 40–70% off regular retail prices.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank visited the Parma Grocery Outlet and spoke with shoppers looking to save money amid rising food costs.

"We're really, really self-conscious on prices and yeah, they're a lot, lot cheaper here," said customer Bobbi Labusky.

Grocery Outlet plans to open stores in Canton and Cleveland Heights later this year.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.