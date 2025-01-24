Discount grocery chain opens new stores in Brooklyn, Parma

PARMA, Ohio — Grocery Outlet is adding new locations in Northeast Ohio.

The discount grocery chain held grand opening celebrations this week at its new stores in Brooklyn and Parma.

Grocery Outlet stores offer discounts of 40–70% off regular retail prices.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank visited the Parma Grocery Outlet and spoke with shoppers looking to save money amid rising food costs.

"We're really, really self-conscious on prices and yeah, they're a lot, lot cheaper here," said customer Bobbi Labusky.

Grocery Outlet plans to open stores in Canton and Cleveland Heights later this year.

