Disney on Ice glides into Cleveland for multiple shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The magic of Disney has officially taken over Cleveland.

The highly anticipated "Disney on Ice" returns to Rocket Mortgage Field House for multiple shows Thursday through this weekend.

"Disney on Ice: Let's Dance!" is centered around Mickey Mouse and his buddies rocking out at a DJ table, remixing all of your fan-favorite classic songs from countless classic movies of past and present.

The show features elaborate costumes, lights, set changes and characters from Wish, Frozen 2, Moana, the Little Mermaid and the Lion King.

The multi-generational show includes countless choreographed dancing and skating routines that will have guests on their feet.

