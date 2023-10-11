Doggy blood donors needed: Highland Heights Veterinary Hospital seeks 4 legged donors for blood bank

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Did you know your dog could help give the gift of life?

You heard that right.

A local animal hospital in Highland Heights is highlighting the ongoing need for dog blood donors to help replenish their blood bank supply.

They're encouraging pet owners to get educated and enroll their dogs.

The blood is used for dogs undergoing routine and emergency surgeries.

Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital in Highland Heights is revolutionizing the concept, normalizing the process, and encouraging your four-legged friends to participate.

"I offered up my big baby cause I was like—if he can save lives—I would love that," Margarita Lopez, Dog Owner/Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital Shift Lead, said.

Lopez's 4-year-old Doberman Pincher "King" is her best friend.

"Come here, King! There we go," Lopez said.

The 110-pound pup is full of life and always by her side.

A true animal lover—Lopez says she would do anything to help him or other pets in need.

Working alongside Clinical Supervisor Emily Seely at the Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital, she quickly learned there was a shortage and critical demand for canine blood donors each and every day.

"Right now, we're kind of just flying by the seat of our pants, taking in as much as we can when our donors are available," Seely said.

Seely helped start the blood bank back in 2022 at the facility, noticing a major gap in the area.

Lopez jumped at the opportunity to support the mission.

"The feedback from the owners when they're like oh you're the one whose dog saved my dog's life. It's beautiful," Lopez said.

News 5 followed along as King began the blood donation process.

Mild anxiety and anti-nausea medications were given in advance as he got comfortable and rested on his side.

"We are going to shave the neck area where the jugular vein is, and Beverly will clean it up," Seely said.

Once shaved—a needle is inserted.

Just like in a human donation, the blood begins to flow.

"I have my suction turned down, so it's not just like sucking blood out super fast," Seely said.

Within three minutes, King successfully donated a full bag of blood that could now help save the lives of one big dog or two to three smaller ones.

"I like to let them sit up very slowly... And we just apply what we call a little pressure bandage," Seely said.

The blood is then spun in this nearby Thermo Fisher machine—keeping it cold while separating the blood and plasma for future procedures.

"Autoimmune, trauma, cancer, viral diseases, parasites, surgical losses. They are like oh my gosh! It never dawned on me that like another dog gave my dog blood, and it's just a super cool full circle program," Seely said.

Once all is said and done—the blood is stored in large, specialized refrigerators.

The goal moving forward is to fill up as many shelves as possible.

"We're trying to get the word out here in Cleveland that this is something that our partners really need," Seely said.

Minutes after the donation, King is back on his feet and rewarded with a feast, well, fit for a king.

"You did so good. King really is a big king," Lopez said.

Lopez and Seely say it's normal for dogs to feel tired for a few hours afterward, but that dissipates over time.

King has helped save at least a dozen other dogs' lives since he started donating last year.

Lopez and Seely say there's nothing better.

"To me—it's not a thankless job because the thanks you get is watching these patients leave," Seely said.

"He thinks he's famous! He's the happiest dog in the world," Seely said.

Your dog can start donating blood when they turn one.

They can continue to do so all the way up until they're around 8 years old.

Your dog must be at least 55 pounds or more, and they can only do it a couple of times a year.

For more info on the Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital and ways to give back to the blood bank in Highland Heights, click here.

Veterinary officials say the process is safe.

They test all potential donors for infectious diseases to ensure a safe product.

The dog's specific blood types are determined as well.

Doctors will do a physical exam on the dog beforehand.

They check the red blood cells, if the blood is positive or negative, and even the antigens in the blood.

The dog stays at the clinic for about a full hour after the procedure and is given anti-nausea medication.

The blood is good for 42 days with preservatives.