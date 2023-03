GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights Police and Garfield Heights Police are investigating after a driver lost control and crashed into multiple homes overnight.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. along Granger Road.

Granger Road remains closed between East 135th and East 141st streets.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

At least four homes were heavily damaged.

A gray sedan is totaled and resting in the front yard of a home.

News 5 will update this story.