East Cleveland Fire battles house fire; firefighter injured by collapsed ceiling

Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 26, 2023
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One resident and one firefighter were injured in a house fire in East Cleveland Wednesday morning, according to officials with the department.

The fire happened in the 13000 block of Forest Hills Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., according to an East Cleveland Fire official at the scene.

Multiple cities responded.

All three people that were home at the time got out safely, but one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Three firefighters were on the second floor when the ceiling collapsed onto them. Two firefighters were okay, but one firefighter was taken to University Hospital with a leg injury, officials said.

The cause of the fire was electrical, the fire chief said, adding a reminder for residents to get their wires checked.

