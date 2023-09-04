East Cleveland piano shop houses rich history and instruments played by icons, legends of music

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The musical history is rich and almost surreal inside of one East Cleveland area business.

The Bill Kap Piano Company has been in operation for nearly 70 years.

"We've touched so many pianos, we've touched so many hearts in Cleveland. When they think of a piano, they think of Bill Kap," Mike Kaplowitz, Owner of Bill Kap Piano Company, said.

Located along Euclid Avenue in the heart of East Cleveland, you'll find a business that has stood the true test of time.

No frills—just the tools or rather ivory keys to create some of the most beautiful sounds you may ever hear in your life.

"Music is an international language. You can express yourself and people can relate," Kaplowitz said.

Since the 1950s, The Bill Kap Piano Company has been a mainstay for both amateurs and top-tier piano players.

The sprawling, 25,000-square-foot building houses more than 200 pianos across their various showrooms.

From a "butterfly baby grand" circa the 1940s to the sleeker and more contemporary kind.

"Yamahas and shiny black is probably most popular," Kaplowitz said.

Kaplowitz took over the business when his beloved father Bill passed away at age 87 back in 2018.

"He built this all himself. Ya know, he's a self-made man," Kaplowitz said.

He honors his dad's life, legacy and love of music and the customers each day.

"My father was always a people person, so he loved people. Loved to just sit down and talk with them and pick their brains," Kaplowitz said.

Kaplowitz couldn't do it without his strong staff—including longtime piano tuner and technician Wanda Dawson whose been here since she started as a teen in 1968.

"It's fun because I like the before and the after. The before, the piano sounds terrible. Nobody wants to play, and then the after is like oh wow!" Dawson said.

Each piano acts as a page out of a history book with a true story to tell.

Some have been played by music's living legends and all-time late greats—like this seven-foot Steinway restored in 1915.

"Who worked on this? Well, Tony Bennett actually performed with this piano. He stood right where you were standing and sang," Kaplowitz said.

Then there's Frank Sinatra.

Dawson cherishes that moment and holds onto a prized gold medal from his performance back in 1974 to prove it.

"He requested a Mason & Hamlin grand and a Mason & Hamlin in his studio. So, I tuned the grand and it was out in the Colosseum," Dawson said.

You can't forget about Dionne and Sir Paul.

"Dionne Warwick played at Cain Park last summer. Rented her a piano of course. Sir Paul McCartney when he performed in Cleveland, he didn't use our piano on stage. But he wanted one in his suite just in case he woke up in the middle of the night and felt the need to play," Kaplowitz said.

The nostalgia within the space also includes a massive custom-made Wizard of Oz-themed music box and many other smaller ones.

These items aren't for sale.

However, Kaplowitz says his Dad cherished the smiles these items brought to both the young and old.

He's hopeful for the future of music and believes the pianos can take you places you've never been before and introduce you to a new world.

"I think there's always gonna be creative people out there that can really be expressive and do it through music," Kaplowitz said.

Kaplowitz says he has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

He will continue to honor his father through their business.

If you want to check out the pianos in person and learn a little history and maybe even buy one—you can come to the Bill Kap Piano Company.

They're open Monday through Saturday by appointment only.

Click here for more information.