East Cleveland Police chase ends in deadly crash

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — An East Cleveland Police chase ended in a deadly crash in Downtown Cleveland.

The crash happened in the 1600 block of St. Clair Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland EMS.

During the chase, the driver took down a utility pole causing wires to fall all over the street and the sidewalk, according to crews at the scene.

A portion of the road is shut down while police investigate.

It is unknown what started the chase.

No other injuries were reported.