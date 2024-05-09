Watch Now
East Cleveland Police cruiser rammed during chase

East Cleveland police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who rammed into a cruiser during a chase.
Posted at 12:26 PM, May 09, 2024
Police chased a vehicle through Cleveland's east side in connection to an aggravated burglary around 3 a.m.

Two people eventually jumped out of the vehicle near East 116th Street and Parkhill Avenue and were taken into custody.

The driver stayed inside the car and later rammed into a police cruiser at Sokia Avenue and East 130th Street and was able to get away.

It is unknown if any officers were injured.

