East Cleveland Police cruiser rammed during chase

East Cleveland Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who rammed into a cruiser during a chase.

Police chased a vehicle through Cleveland's east side in connection to an aggravated burglary around 3 a.m.

Two people eventually jumped out of the vehicle near East 116th Street and Parkhill Avenue and were taken into custody.

East Cleveland PD spent about 30 minutes chasing an aggravated burglary suspect in Cleveland around 3am. Two people jumped from the car on Parkhill near E116 and were taken into custody. The suspect driver rammed a ECPD suv at E130 and Sokia and was able to get away. pic.twitter.com/V6PIgrcBCD — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) May 9, 2024

The driver stayed inside the car and later rammed into a police cruiser at Sokia Avenue and East 130th Street and was able to get away.

It is unknown if any officers were injured.