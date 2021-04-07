East Cleveland police officer injured after chase ends in crash

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — An East Cleveland police officer was injured after a chase ended with a crash.

The crash happened around St. Clair Avenue and East 123rd Street before 4:30 p.m.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner said a Honda was attempting to turn left into a gas station, when it struck a Hyundai.

The Hyundai then struck the officer's vehicle.

Gardner said neither of those vehicles was involved in the chase.

The driver of the Hyundai fled on foot from the scene.

According to Gardner, the driver of the vehicle the officer was following also left the scene.

The officer and driver of the Honda were transported to University Hospital in unknown condition.

