EDWINS continues re-entry outreach with tablet program for those incarcerated

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute’s recipe for success has expanded thanks to technology. The restaurant has continued its mission to give ex-offenders a chance at a career in the culinary and hospitality industry in Cleveland. Yet, now their team is giving out more fresh starts and fresh opportunities to inmates and youth detainees thousands of miles away through its tablet program.

“Edwins is the national motto for social enterprise and for re-entry across the country,” said President, CEO and Founder of EDWINS Brandon Chrostowski. “We have to get inside the walls further and then provide a viable pathway to get here to Cleveland Ohio.”

With the help of various telecommunications companies like ViaPath, Chrostowski says more than 400,000 learning tablets equipped with the EDWINS culinary and hospitality program and made available for inmates.

As Chrostowski explained, “for 30 hours you would watch our videos, take our test and quizzes, read about the history about whatever we’re lecturing about.”

After completing the program, inmates will “have a free ride here to Cleveland compliments of the Cleveland Browns.”

Once they arrive in The Land, Chrostowski says they will have access to EDWINS’ wrap-around services, including housing, employment and childcare.

“It’s really transformative from inside to out.”

Re-Entry Expansion

While the EDWINS tablet program is not yet available in Ohio, the expansion is in the works. According to Chrostowski, the state is currently working on updating its hardware system to allow the technology to be integrated.

“It’s been a two-year process, but I really thought this was going to unfold a lot differently in terms of pacing with the institutions.”

In the meantime, the EDWINS team is also working with juvenile detention centers to reach and uplift youth.

Access to County Inmates

Typically, county inmates are jailed for shorter time periods. So, EDWINS tablet program was initially challenged with inmates being able to complete the course.

Now, through Moodle, those serving short sentences can complete them at their own pace course online upon release.

“It’s a system where you can post content and take classes. Our content is on that as well,” said Chrostowski. “In Arizona, we’re working with Maricopa County. If someone doesn’t finish with a short stay, we then take them to Moodle on the outside so they can complete the program.”

The journey of Re-Entry

Change is a choice, but for students at EDWINS it’s a responsibility.

"If I can do six months in jail, I can do six months here,” said EDWINS student, Zane Bellar.

Bellar, a 25-year-old from Akron, says the three months he has spent participating in the EDWINS re-entry program says it’s been tough.

“First day they tell us everyone is going to drop off and not finish. I was a little intimidated at first,” he said. “The only way that you’re going to fail is if you let yourself fail.”

Though Bellar started his six-month transformation thanks to a recommendation from his grandmother’s church community, those completing the online tablet program while incarcerated will join him and others to complete the program in person.

“We set the standard high. You need like an 80% to pass…you really have to know your stuff,” Chrostowski said. “All this is happening and just transferring here to EDWINS where you have many more decisions to make in real speed.”