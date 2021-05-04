Eton B Spot closes, will reopen as Mabel's

WOODMERE, Ohio — Cleveland chef Michael Symon announced that he would be shutting the doors of Eton's B Spot and reopening it as a Mabel's.

“Our love of Eton and our partnership with Bob and Ezra Stark and the entire team runs deep, and we are thrilled to continue to grow together with them,” said Doug Petkovic, Partner of Michael Symon Restaurants. “Our Mabel’s BBQ concept is ideal for the East side community, and we are excited to introduce the restaurant and all it has to offer this Summer!”

B Spot shut its doors for good on May 2.

Mabel's is expected to open later this summer.