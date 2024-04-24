EYESORE NO MORE: Parma to demolish abandoned YMCA, develop 2 restaurants and other business

PARMA, Ohio — A multi-million dollar transformation is in the works in a Northeast Ohio suburb.

After years of sitting vacant and abandoned, city leaders recently gave the go-ahead to redevelop a former YMCA into multiple businesses in the City of Parma.

It comes after years of speculation and potential developers checking out the space, according to Parma Mayor Timothy DeGeeter.

At one point—he says Chick-fil-A even considered the property, but they chose to build a location down the road.

DeGeeter says crews will demolish the old YMCA in the near future and begin construction efforts.

A developer named Flicore will now build a more than 11,000 square foot multi-business structure housing three tenants.

It will include a McAlister's Deli and a First Watch restaurant.

"Both will offer indoor dining and outdoor seating which we are very excited about," DeGeeter said.

There's also room out back for further development on the property.

City leaders say this is a highly anticipated boost to the area and local economy.

"We're excited about the investment that's going along the Ridge Road Corridor right there. So, we think that's significant. It's approximately a $4 million investment by Flicore, and it will create about approximately 50 jobs," DeGeeter said.

It comes after the city announced plans to build a new Aldi right across the street.

It's one of the first in this part of town.

"We think it will fit nicely adjacent to Target with the shoppers there. There's traffic built in with consumers right there," DeGeeter said.

DeGeeter says the developer has a strong track record. They recently updated Midtown Plaza into Quarry Square.

He confirms a third tenant will also occupy the middle space at this new project.

That's to be determined.

DeGeeter expects crews to demolish the building and start construction this summer.