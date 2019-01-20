FAIRVIEW, Ohio — The Fairview Fire Department went above and beyond for a woman in labor while helping residents who were stuck in the snow.

Around 2:30 a.m. fire crews responded to a call for smoke in the building.

While at the scene, crews encountered multiple cars stuck in the parking lot of Fairview Village.

When they attempted to maneuver around vehicles, they found that one car contained a woman in labor who was waiting for her husband to return.

The couple was trying to get to the hospital.

The Rocky River Fire Department came to assist in case the woman needed medical attention.

Crews created a path for the car and the driver was directed out of the parking lot and drove to the hospital.

The fire chief said all ended well for all involved.

