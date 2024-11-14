Fairview Park's Seabury Avenue lights might look different this year

The Seabury Avenue lights are quite the sight during the holidays.

People who live on the half-mile stretch in Fairview Park decorate their lawns for Christmas, and people come from miles around to take in the sights.

"There are people that have expressed fear and concern for their safety and that's where we come in," Chief Paul Shepard said.

The city is not asking people who live on Seabury Avenue not to decorate their yards and for people to stop coming to view the decorations. The city just wants everyone to do so safely and for the decorations to be kept legally on their property and not on the sidewalks or tree lawns.

The city wants visitors to be mindful of the neighborhood.

In previous years, there were reports of oversized vehicles that exceeded the weight limit, cars parking everywhere, people destroying property, open containers and trespassing.

Fairview Park residents like Leslie Ford feel that the city is acting like a Grinch and keeping people from enjoying the holiday.

"It's a big part of our holiday celebration," Ford said. "The Christmas lights are so magical and are such a big part of family tradition and when you're in your house, and you hear the kids walking up and down the street and you can literally just hear the laughter to the point where you almost feel it."

The city said that, with the visitors and vehicles parked everywhere, if an emergency happened, it would be tough to respond.

Shepard would prefer compliance over enforcement and that these laws have been on the books for years, but he does have a suggestion.

"After this year, if they wanted to go back to our legislative body and have them amend the law, they can do that. But for this year, they have to abide by the rules that have been put forth for the last 50 years," Shepard said.