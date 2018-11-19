Family of woman killed in fatal carjacking, makes plea to community to help find those responsible

As police try to close in on a pair of suspects wanted in connection with the tragic death of a Cleveland woman, her family members broke their silence Sunday night in the hopes of bringing some closure to the crime they say has left them devastated.

"Lesley was a courageous woman who loved her family and was willing to do anything for her children," said Lesley DeJesus’ cousin, Thalia Arias.

DeJesus was hit and killed with her own minivan outside Archwood United Church of Christ in Cleveland.

"On Thursday, the 15th of November, Lesley was tragically murdered, senselessly killed in front of her husband and children," said Arias.

Police said she was run over and killed by a pair of thieves who eventually abandoned the van.

As they remain on the run, DeJesus's family is doing its part to help police track down who's responsible.

"We want to plead with the community to please come forward if you know or have heard or seen anything regarding this horrific crime," said Arias.

The 33-year-old moved to Cleveland with her family two years ago to escape crime in Puerto Rico.

This weekend, DeJesus and her family planned to celebrate her daughter's Quinceañera at the church where a makeshift memorial now marks the spot where she died.

"Two children are without their mother, a husband without a wife. Please come forward, turn yourself in, the family needs closure," said Arias.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering up to $5,000 in reward funds for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information on the death of DeJesus is asked to call 216-252-7463. Tipsters are able to remain anonymous.