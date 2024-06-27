Watch Now
Father allegedly kills son in Olmsted Township, police say

Olmsted Township police said a domestic dispute has turned deadly.
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jun 27, 2024

Olmsted Township police said a domestic dispute between a father and son turned deadly Wednesday night.

According to police, a 63-year-old father allegedly shot and killed his 29-year-old son.

Police were called to a home on Homestead Drive just after 9 p.m.

The father told police his son was attacking him with a baseball bat, and that's when he shot him.

When police entered the home, they found the 29-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The father was taken into custody without incident.

It is unknown if the father will be charged.

BCI is assisting police with the investigation.

