Feeling sick? How to protect yourself ahead of the holidays with COVID, flu and RSV on the rise

AKRON, Ohio — Christmas and holiday celebrations are right around the corner, and it's safe to say RSV, flu and COVID-19 are still on the minds of many.

According to the latest data from the Cleveland Clinic at their Northeast Ohio locations:



COVID-19 cases continue to increase with a test positivity rate of about 17%.

RSV cases are increasing as well, with a test positivity rate of about 10%.

Although there hasn't been a substantial number of influenza A, it's increasing too.

So, how can you celebrate safely, and when you should consider putting those plans on pause?

Health officials say don't panic, be proactive.

Rest up, take your Vitamin C, and get vaccinated.

This is the time of year when we are all admittedly run down.

Between the weather, holiday shopping, and overall stress, we often overwork ourselves.

Health officials say to prioritize your health now, especially as our immune systems are weakened.

Alexis Schaeffer of Akron is EAGER to celebrate the holidays with her beloved pup Jerry and family right by her side.

"Christmas Eve, I spend with my dad's side of the family. We have a bunch of crab legs. Kind of our family tradition. Christmas Day is spent with my mom's side of the family just hanging out," Shaeffer said.

However, COVID-19, flu and RSV have been persistent problems for many of us over the last several years.

With immunocompromised loved ones and working in a high school, Schaeffer is doing her part to dodge the germs and stay safe.

"It's always in the back of my mind. I've been fortunate that I haven't had COVID, at least to my knowledge. I just keep wiping down surfaces, Purell, wash your hands, cover when you sneeze," Schaeffer said.

Dr. Neha Vyas, a Family Medicine Physician with the Cleveland Clinic and Assistant Clinical Professor at the Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Medical School, says we must pay attention to our bodies and do our part right now.

She says it starts and ends with hygiene.

"We should be following up most cleanliness protocols. It's important to wash our hands, especially before we touch our face and before we eat," Vyas said.

She says oftentimes the symptoms of COVID-19, flu and RSV overlap and can mirror one another.

They're usually congested, runny nose, fever, and cough.

However, it can be challenging to distinguish which illness you may be experiencing.

"Certainly, if you lose your taste, sense of taste, or smell, you can probably be assured that this is COVID but for the other, it can be really difficult to tell which is which, and of course, don't forget there's a number of different viruses," Vyas said.

Going to a doctor, she says, is vital as they can properly test you for each illness and determine the next course of appropriate action.

If you're testing positive, she says stay at home.

It's not worth infecting your loved ones.

Vyas says vaccinations also play a critical part in protecting yourself following the recent surge of respiratory illnesses.

It's important to note that you need to give yourself time for them to fully work and protect you.

"Just remember that it can actually take up to two weeks to get full effectiveness from the vaccines. So, you wanna plan your vaccines accordingly," Vyas said.

If you're hitting the roads for the holiday and will be in the airport or on a bus or train, mask up in poorly ventilated areas so you're not sidelined before the big celebration.

"We can safely celebrate the holidays. We just need to take some precautions," Vyas said.

"At the end of the day, I only know what I can do and I can just take my own precautions and fingers crossed everyone else does the same," Schaeffer said.

Health officials say to follow your gut instinct and listen to your body.

Recovery rates vary from person to person.

Doctors with the Cleveland Clinic say we need to be extra cautious with our elderly and children as these viruses can often spin off into pneumonia and other things that can be more challenging to recover from over time.