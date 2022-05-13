Feet Geeks to kick off inaugural 'Sneaker Club Expo' at Tower City

CLEVELAND — Some of the rarest sneakers in the world are coming to Cleveland.

The Sneaker Club Expo presented by local store brand, Feet Geeks, kicks Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and May 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. inside the English Oak Room at Tower City, 230 W. Huron in Downtown Cleveland.

Madison Williams, owner of Feet Geeks, says 15 vendors will be present with a collection of exclusive items and customization options. Shoe prices will range, but as Williams explained, “it just depends on the rareness of the shoe also how the market is at the time.” Yet, prices are negotiable.

Williams says the event will also include music, food, drinks and live raffles

While the unique retail and networking event is tailored for the feet geeks who enjoy putting their best foot forward, the brand is set out to pour back into the community.

“For every ticket that is sold for the event, for every shoe that is bought, sold or traded, we’re going donate a pack of socks to the homeless shelter,” Williams said.

Tickets are $10 in advance online or $20 at the door.

For additional information, click here.