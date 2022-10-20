'Fight Like Elle': Solon mom credits nonprofit for helping her through breast cancer journey

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The road to recovery in a cancer battle is often long, challenging and exhausting.

It takes a village and a strong support system to get through it.

Local nonprofit The Gathering Place is working hand-in-hand with families and patients to feel supported and help them navigate the process.

Mike Holden

It's a process that Elle Macknin is all too familiar with.

Mike Holden

Macknin is living each day with a renewed sense of purpose and cherishing the little things after getting the news no one ever wants to hear.

Elle Macknin

"I was diagnosed with invasive lobular breast cancer in March of this year," said Macknin.

The 42-year-old Solon mom of two says at times, it still doesn’t seem real.

She was healthy, thriving, and keeping up with yearly mammograms since age 39.

The diagnosis admittedly rocked her, and immediately her heart went to her little girls.

Elle Macknin

“My first instinct was mom guilt. You just feel bad… Like, what have I done to the family?” said Macknin.

In that time of darkness, a social worker at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center suggested going to The Gathering Place.

The Gathering Place would ultimately help her find the light.

Mike Holden

“For me, going through Chemotherapy, feeling different, looking in the mirror and not seeing what I’m used to seeing and being able to walk into this building and feel normal, and feel like people understand, and you’re not different," said Macknin.

The Gathering Place in Beachwood offers support for anyone, at any point on their cancer journey.

The healing garden out back is a pinnacle point of serenity, relaxation, and transformation.

From counseling and group conversations-- to childcare services --to a cancer resource library --to a wig salon that offers every color, cut, and style.

Mike Holden

It's a place of comfort and support.

“There’s a quote that one of our participants gave us, and it is-- 'the hospital cured my cancer, The Gathering Place saved my soul,'" said Gathering Place CEO Michele Seyranian.

Seyranian knows that firsthand.

She reached out for help more than 20-years-ago when her 4-year-old daughter Alique was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

The Gathering Place offered support, guidance, and a feeling of belonging to her and her daughter.

Alique became cancer-free nine months later.

At age 27, in an extremely rare occurrence, the cancer returned.

“It was a sobering moment for me, but also one that granted me great reassurance that there were services like this to support my family and others," said Seyranian.

Alique is thankfully now in remission.

And as of Wednesday, Macknin successfully kicked cancer’s butt too, finishing out her 25th round of radiation and four rounds of chemo before that.

She documented the journey on her TikTok page “Fight Like Elle” where she fought like hell through and through, and credited The Gathering Place for helping her find strength and a second home.

“It’s just a place that makes me feel good. I can come back here. Feel relaxed, the kids can come back here," said Macknin.

The Gathering Place is 100% free of charge and available to anyone on their cancer journey.

Macknin said it positively impacted her so much, that her New Year’s resolution is to volunteer there weekly and help others through their cancer journey.

She says early detection is critical, and she is encouraging everyone to get their regular mammograms and checkups.

If you want to utilize The Gathering Place's services, volunteer or donate to the nonprofit, click here.