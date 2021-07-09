Find the Fairy Doors hidden at Cleveland's Botanical Gardens and Lake County's Holden Arboretrium

CLEVELAND — The magic of fairies are back in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Botanical Gardens and Holden Arboretum have partnered with nearly two dozen local artists to create the Fairy Doors: Magical Garden Gateways exhibit for guests of all ages to discover.

At the gardens in Cleveland, there are ten unique fairy doors just waiting to be discovered - in a scavenger-hunt-style exhibit.

“We wanted a mixture of traditional fairy doors," said Jillian Slane, the director of exhibits and experiences for the Cleveland Botanical Gardens. “And also some experiential, kind of arty ones, and maybe some interactive as well.”

Meg Shaw

The ten fairy doors were handcrafted by artists.

“The inspiration of it is just getting people outside exploring our gardens and just enjoying everything we have to offer at both campuses," said Slane.

The exhibit launched for the first time last year at the Holden Arboretum and saw big success. Directors decided to bring it back and include the botanical gardens.

“We had groups of women, teenagers, we had older adults, like seniors and they just wanted to see them all.”

Meg Shaw

Slane said it’s the perfect opportunity to tap into your imagination - while also experiencing some of the best attractions in Northeast Ohio.

“It’s just like a magical way of thinking about other things that go on outdoors," she said.

The fairy doors are the first major exhibit back to both the arboretum and the gardens since health orders have been lifted.

“It just feels good to be back," Slane said. "It's just a great reason to get out of the house. Who doesn't love fairies?"

The fairy doors exhibit will be at both campuses until August 29. You can also sign up to make your own fairy door at the arboretum.

