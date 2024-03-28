Fire breaks out at apartment building in Euclid

Firefighters responded to the Vista Apartments on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday.

News 5's overnight photographer saw smoke coming from the building.

Large fire response in Euclid at The Vista. Euclid fire called here for a fire about 4am. I didn't see any fire or smoke. People standing outside and radio traffic telling others to shelter in place. Working on more info. pic.twitter.com/pgdEGSo14O — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) March 28, 2024

The residents stood outside the building as crews vented out the smoke from the apartments.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

It is also unknown if anyone was injured.