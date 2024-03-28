Watch Now
Fire breaks out at apartment building in Euclid

Posted at 9:40 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 09:40:34-04

Firefighters responded to the Vista Apartments on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday.

News 5's overnight photographer saw smoke coming from the building.

The residents stood outside the building as crews vented out the smoke from the apartments.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

It is also unknown if anyone was injured.

