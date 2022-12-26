Flight cancelations and delays continue post-holiday due to winter storm system

CNN CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT

Strong winter storms snarled travel across the U.S.

The heavy snow made it nearly impossible for people to get to and from their holiday destinations.

Millions of travelers were impacted by the inclement weather, and the delays and cancelations continued Monday morning.

Here's the latest from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport: https://www.clevelandairport.com/flight-information/flight-status

More than 2,800 flights across the U.S. were already canceled by 10 p.m. Sunday , according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

On Christmas Eve, there were more than 3,400 flights canceled.

Friday was the worst day for travel with more than 5,900 cancellations, while Thursday saw almost 2,700 cancellations.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport —which got pummeled by snow—tweeted it would remain closed entirely until 11 am. Tuesday— extending out a closing originally set to end Monday.

If you are flying out, experts say double check your airline for potential delays or cancellations.

