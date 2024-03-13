Free theatre tours return to Playhouse Square this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The staff at Cleveland's beloved Playhouse Square is taking guests on a behind-the-scenes journey they've likely never experienced before.

This weekend marks the highly anticipated return of free theatre tours.

The pandemic put the entire experience on pause for four years.

By popular demand, officials brought the tours back so everyone could enjoy the history of the second-largest performing arts center outside of New York City.

They say these tours will blow your mind and highlight the intricacies of the theatres we've come to love.

"We are so excited to bring our free public tours back," Cindi Szymanski, Director of Communications at Playhouse Square, said.

Inside the walls and lobbies of each theatre at Playhouse Square—there's a remarkable, rich story to tell.

"How they were constructed, by whom, what were they first used for all the fun facts," Szymanski said.

Szymanski gave News 5 a front-row seat to the more than century-old structures where stars have shined and the people of Cleveland successfully fought to keep the arts alive.

"These theatres were saved by the community for the community," Szymanski said.

The Connor Palace Theatre's architecture and design is something that takes the breath away of many.

The crystal chandeliers and light fixtures perfectly hang from the golden leaf accented ceilings, the railings carefully crafted, and you can't forget those grand, gorgeous winding staircases.

"The builder of this theatre would go down to the docks as the marble was being delivered, and he would look at the pattern in the marble and select the exact pieces he wanted for this theatre," Szymanski said.

The robust KeyBank State Theatre lobby holds a sense of power and purpose many may not have ever known.

A plaque with the names of the young citizens who fought to keep it open and prevented a wrecking ball from taking the place down is on full display.

WEWS

By performing for more than two years there—they showed Cleveland needed and deserved a theatre scene.

"This is where the show that saved the theatres happened right in this lobby. It was called Jacque Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris 1968," Szymanski said.

Colorful artwork in the form of four massive murals by American Modernist Painter James Daugherty has adorned the walls and remained intact in their original spots since 1921.

Then there's the Mimi Ohio Theatre—which literally rose from the ashes.

It was recreated and rebuilt after a fire wreaked havoc on the space back in 1964.

Perhaps one of the more memorable parts of the tour is the echo you hear—coming from the rotunda of the Allen Theatre.

The area was overhauled back in 2011 for a more intimate setting.

Cherubs, horses, flowers and accents can be found on each ceiling.

The Redcoats volunteers act as your tour guides through the rich journey of Cleveland theatre on the free tours.

Szymanski says Playhouse Square is a true crown jewel in our community.

"I take a lot of time to reflect upon that group of people who gave so much time and effort to save these spaces. Forty years later we get to enjoy them," Szymanski said.

The tours are 100% free of charge and just 90 minutes long.

However, they are so popular that the March and April sessions have completely sold out.

You can check this link for updated future dates.

You can also book private tours for a small fee.

