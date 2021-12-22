Garfield Heights officer shoots passenger after driver shows gun, police say

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A passenger inside of a vehicle was shot by a Garfield Heights officer Tuesday night after the driver showed a handgun, police said.

Police said they received multiple calls about shots being fired shortly before 11:45 p.m. at Valley Lane Apartments near Rockside Road.

According to witnesses, a red SUV and a blue SUV were involved.

Garfield Heights police said they found the blue SUV fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

According to police, the person driving the vehicle continued to flee before stopping at the train tracks on Aetna Road in Cleveland.

Police said the driver exited the vehicle and showed a handgun before running away.

An officer began shooting and struck a passenger inside the vehicle, police said.

The passenger was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver has not been found.

Police said the officer has been placed on administrative leave and that Cleveland police will be investigating.