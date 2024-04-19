Garfield Heights Police chase ends in crash

Watch Now
Garfield Heights Police were involved in a chase that ended in a crash Thursday night.
Garfield Heights Police were involved in a chase that ended in a crash Thursday night.

Police said they attempted to pull over a Kia SUV that was reportedly stolen out of Cleveland when the driver allegedly took off.

The driver led police on a chase through Maple Heights.

The vehicle eventually struck another car at the intersection of Lee and Libby roads.

Three suspects fled from the vehicle but were quickly arrested.

A stolen firearm was later recovered from the SUV.

Officials said the suspects and the victims inside the vehicle that was hit are being treated for their injuries.

