Garfield Heights Police chase ends in crash

Garfield Heights Police were involved in a chase that ended in a crash Thursday night.
Police said they attempted to pull over a Kia SUV that was reportedly stolen out of Cleveland when the driver allegedly took off.
The driver led police on a chase through Maple Heights.
The vehicle eventually struck another car at the intersection of Lee and Libby roads.
Three suspects fled from the vehicle but were quickly arrested.
A stolen firearm was later recovered from the SUV.
Officials said the suspects and the victims inside the vehicle that was hit are being treated for their injuries.