Garfield Heights Police are investigating after a shooting left two men dead.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Lane Drive.

When police arrived, they found two men unresponsive in the parking lot.

Police said one of the men was transported to Marymount Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the men is unknown at this time.