Garfield Heights teacher receives back-to-school surprise

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — We know teachers make a lot of sacrifices and sometimes those sacrifices come out of their own pockets.

That’s why News 5 has been teaming up with Meijer to put a little cash back in their stash.

Teachers are critical to the development of a child and many of the make it their mission to treat their students like their own children. For Amanda Hirter, a kindergarten teacher at William Foster Elementary School, having that deep connection with her students means a little bit more.

“I actually graduated from Garfield and I had a lot of teachers that really pushed me to want to become a teacher,” Hirter said.

Hirter feels like it’s her job to help mold the next generation. She’s been teaching kindergarten for nine years and had a three-year stint with first graders and loves getting to instruct the younger kids.

“They’re a blank slate. They come in and sometimes don’t have a lot of knowledge,” Hirter said. “We get to shape them into the people they’re going to be and set the foundation for the rest of their schooling career.”

Her husband, Norm, was the person who nominated her for a $100 gift card from Meijer. He’s had a front-row seat every day to see the hard work and dedication she has for her students.

“It’s just nice to see these teachers get recognized. The sacrifices she makes every day, every year. She comes out of pocket to make sure kids have snacks, have supplies,” Norm Hirter said. “She still checks in on kids that she had when she first started 10-11 years ago.”

Amanda Hirter works every day to make sure her students continue to learn and grow. Kindergartners, by nature, provide their own unique challenge, and sometimes her students are the ones keeping her busy.

“I was out on Monday and when I came back on Tuesday they were all so happy to see me. It just melts your heart,” Hirter said. “Some of my girls, they saw my hair curly the other day and they asked If I would wear it again, so I wore it curly yesterday. They were so excited because that’s how they like my hair.”

A mother of four children at home, Hirter makes it a priority to care for her students like they were one of her own.

“ I want them to have that connection with their teacher. I want them to feel safe at school, feel loved at school. Know that they’re cared about when they’re away from school,” she said.

Education doesn’t always have to be a one-way street. Oftentimes the student can be the one doing the teaching. Hirter has learned a few things from her kids along the way.

“Not to worry about the big stuff. Enjoy every moment,” Hirter said. “Enjoy the little things like getting a skittle because you were sitting quietly.”