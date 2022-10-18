Garfield Heights Teachers' Association issues 10-day strike notice

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Garfield Heights Teachers' Association has issued a 10-day strike notice.

The association said that after the second day of mediation with Garfield Heights City Schools they were unable to reach an agreement that fully addresses their needs and concerns.

The school board and teachers association have been bargaining for nearly five months.

Staff started this school year despite their contract expiring in June.

The tentative strike date is set for Oct. 31.

The district released the following statement on the strike notice:

"The GHCS is abjectly disappointed in GHTA’s intention to strike, and after a positive and agreeable tone from last week’s negotiating session, finds the union leadership’s decision to force teachers to strike totally irresponsible of good-faith negotiations. The Board of Education has demonstrated a spirit of compromise on nearly every critical issue from the union, including increases to base pay, increases on severance pay, increases for spot-sub and split rates, increases for pay during professional development outside the workday, increases for tutoring rates during plan time, increases for tutoring rates or home instruction, as well as withdrawing some of our own proposals. GHTA leadership’s intention to strike is detrimental to our students’ education, and neither demonstrates unity among our school family, nor helps the parties reach a wise and fair contract for teachers, families, and taxpayers. Still, the GHCS remains hopeful for collaboratively reconvening in open negotiations to avoid a strike, and to achieve a fair contract."

