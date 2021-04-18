Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park in Strongsville now open for 2021 season

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — If you’re looking to swing high above the trees or show your 'ax-cellent' aim, there’s an outdoor adventure right in the Cleveland Metroparks that just opened for the season.

Go Ape tree canopy adventure in Strongsville opened on Saturday and gives guests the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to take their adventure to new heights.

“We have 41 obstacles, five zip lines that range anywhere from 5 feet long to 560 feet long, plus ax throwing,” said site director Chelsea Rodgers.

The signature adventure is the ropes course that takes visitors 50 feet into the canopy with tree-to-tree crossings, super long zip lines and heart-stopping Tarzan swings.

The entire ropes course takes between two to three hours to complete.

“We run you through about 30 to 45 minutes on the ground with an instructor,” Rodgers said. ”If we’re not comfortable with you going through site one, which is our training site, you’re not going to go through the course.”

The treetop adventure has been at Millstream Run Reservation in the Cleveland Metroparks for the last seven years. It recently added ax throwing to its list of fun and games, and guests have been clamoring to get in line.

“People are loving it. They’re having a great time,” Rodgers said. “We are awful at it, super bad at getting those axes to stick. But it’s still a lot of fun even when you’re really bad at it.”

Go Ape is open weekends for now, but their schedule will expand to include weekdays when the summer months arrive. The season runs through October and is an easy getaway for birthday parties, bachelor or bachelorette parties—or just a daily escape.

“We have a girl scout troop coming later today, which we’re really excited about,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had monks come through.”

Ages 10 and up are permitted. Prices range from $39.95 for ages 10-15 and $59.95 for ages 16 and up.

Ax throwing is limited to one-hour sessions and costs $20 per person, or $10 per person if it’s coupled with the canopy adventure.

