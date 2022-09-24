Golfing for Good: the organization working to create a campus for first responders in Northeast Ohio

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Veterans and First Responder Foundation hosted its first charity golf outing Friday at StoneWater Golf Club in Highland Heights.

The fundraiser is a small stepping stone in the organization’s big goal.

David Knott is the founder of the Veterans First Responder Foundation. VFR is dedicated to the military, firefighters and police.

“We are spearheading to build the first campus in the United States for a place for first responders to decompress and heal,” said Knott.

Knott knows all too well the sacrifices first responders make, day-in and day-out. His son is a police officer in Cleveland Heights.

“When you’re a responder-parent you look at life a little differently, also knowing that your child is out there, your son or your daughter, and you worry about them every day,” he said.

9 years ago, he started VFR with the ultimate goal of opening the VFR Homefront campus.

“Over the many years, as they serve, it takes a toll on people. Some have it a lot harder than others. The main purpose for the campus is a place for them to heal,” he said.

The foundation is on its way to fundraising 10 million dollars to fund the campus and open in northeast Ohio.

Jason Stanford is the chief communications officer for VFR.

“This kickoff today is the beginning phase of what we are trying to accomplish,” he said. “Knowing what military does for us every day to allow us to be free, knowing what the fire does for us every day, knowing what the police department does for us every day it allows us to be great Americans and in return, we want to be great Americans back to them.”

The Homefront would be a 260-acre campus for military, fire and police where they can get individualized treatment for their trauma, it would include mental health, overall wellness and physical training.

The golf outing is the first of many fundraisers and Knott said they’re working to gain attention, publicity and provoke patriotism to encourage fundraising for the campus.

“What we need to see most happen is to get the support from everybody, from all different walks of life,” said Knott.

If you’d like to donate to VFR just click here.