Good Morning America returns to Cleveland in 'Rise and Shine' series Thursday

CLEVELAND — Cleveland is in the national spotlight once again!

Good Morning America is making a return visit to "The 'Land" on Thursday.

They're highlighting everything we have to offer in their "Rise and Shine" series.

Good Morning America aims to celebrate the beauty in all 50 states through their popular summer staple.

GMA will broadcast LIVE from the beloved West Side Market with correspondent Ashan Singh.

Singh's piece will highlight some of Cleveland's best-kept and not so secret -- secrets.

From the incredible food and vendors at the West Side Market to the sweet treats at Brewnuts to the learning experiences available at the Great Lakes Science Center—catch all the action right here on News 5.

Singh also features Cleveland native and social media influencer Brandon Zingale who will tour the top spots with his toddler Brody.

Our Mike Holden spoke with Singh about his top picks and what to watch for in the piece above.

That's not all - GMA is also in Put-in-Bay Thursday morning for their "Diving into Summer" series, highlighting some of the best summer vacation spots in the U.S.