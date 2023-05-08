Goodbye Nautica Queen: Flats West Bank welcomes a new dinner cruise ship, Lady Caroline

CLEVELAND — A new cruise ship will dock in the Flats West Bank Monday morning as it gears up to offer a new dining experience. Yet, as Northeast Ohio welcomes a new adventure, they’ll be saying goodbye to another.

Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. (JEI) announced Lady Caroline, a 120-foot-long luxury ship, will replace its 42-year-old ship, Nautica Queen.

“We’ve invested significant resources, time, and energy into Nautica Queen over the years, but before she became part of our family in 1992 she was embraced by other communities in Ohio and Michigan,” JEI Executive Vice President Patrick J. McKinley said in a press release. “As for the 42-year-old ship’s next chapter, there definitely could still be new waters for her to explore.”

The company has deemed Lady Caroline “the new queen of the North Coast.” Its name offers a nod to the developer’s daughter, Caroline.

“Jacob's Entertainment had the opportunity to purchase Lady Caroline and they thought after COVID, let's go for it,” said Ellen Kelley, Nautica Queen Director of Operations. “It's sleek, it's airy, very tall it's a whole ‘nother deck than the Nautica Queen.”

The ship will offer brunch, lunch, and dinner with four enclosed decks and a covered bar on its sky deck. The interior is brightly decorated with high gloss wood and reflective finishes. As Kelley explained, “We're going to have potentially three levels of dining. One of those levels will also have dancing.” She told News 5, the upgrade “is just a great family experience.”

While the new tradition brings new memories for families, it’s also bringing a new experience for Lady Caroline's new captain, Scott Pearson.

"I'm blown away by Cleveland. I love it here,” said Pearson. “The Nautica Queen will be missed, but Lady Caroline will generate new memories, new experiences, and a lot of happy faces. It's going to be a great time.”

JEI says cruise schedules, events, ticketing, and parking information for Lady Caroline will be made available soon. For more information, click here or call 216-696-8888.