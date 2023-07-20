Great Lakes Brewing Co. hosts 'Christmas Ale in July' event Thursday

CLEVELAND — It's the most wonderful time of the year! (Feel free to sing along in your best Christmas jingle voice.)

Great Lakes Brewing Company's "Christmas Ale in July" event kicks off Thursday.

The boozy tradition returns when doors open at 11:30 a.m.

The tapping of the special batch starts at the same time.

Great Lakes has turned the celebration into an all-day-long event and fundraiser.

In addition to the Christmas Ale, they're serving a Pig Roast Platter special.

A live DJ will spin your favorite holiday tracks and summer songs starting at 4 p.m.

Throughout the day, Scott's Haul will collect toys for a toy drive.

All toys will be donated to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

If you donate a toy, you can get a GLBC pint glass while supplies last.

No reservations will be taken. The event is first come, first serve.

