Great Lakes Brewing Co. hosts 'Christmas Ale in July' event Thursday

The boozy tradition returns when doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Christmas Ale tapping
Christmas is arriving early at Great Lakes Brewing Company
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 06:34:04-04

CLEVELAND — It's the most wonderful time of the year! (Feel free to sing along in your best Christmas jingle voice.)

Great Lakes Brewing Company's "Christmas Ale in July" event kicks off Thursday.

The boozy tradition returns when doors open at 11:30 a.m.

The tapping of the special batch starts at the same time.

Great Lakes has turned the celebration into an all-day-long event and fundraiser.

In addition to the Christmas Ale, they're serving a Pig Roast Platter special.

The tapping of the special batch of Christmas Ale starts at 11:30 a.m. followed by an all-day-long celebration.

A live DJ will spin your favorite holiday tracks and summer songs starting at 4 p.m.

Throughout the day, Scott's Haul will collect toys for a toy drive.

All toys will be donated to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

If you donate a toy, you can get a GLBC pint glass while supplies last.

No reservations will be taken. The event is first come, first serve.

For more information, click here.

