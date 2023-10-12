Great Lakes hosts first pour of Christmas Ale Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It's the most wonderful time of the year (for beer drinkers across Northeast Ohio!)

The Great Lakes Brewing Company is diving headfirst into the holiday season and hosting its "First Pour" of Christmas Ale event Thursday morning.

The ceremonial tapping has become a tradition at the Cleveland staple for the last several years.

Great Lakes has planned a day jam-packed with festive celebrations.

In addition to the first taste of Christmas Ale, live music, food, a toy drive, limited edition merchandise and giveaways are all on tap.

The Brewpub opens at 11 a.m.

The first keg will be tapped at 11:30 a.m.

All guests must be 21 years old.

Here's the full 2023 Great Lakes Christmas Ale release schedule with key dates:

October 12: Christmas Ale draft-only release exclusively at the GLBC brewpub! (No growler or crowler fills on First Pour day.)

October 13: The first cans, bottles, and kegs of Christmas Ale will be available for purchase exclusively at the GLBC gift shop. (GLBC unable to hold or reserve any beer.)

October 16: Cans, bottles, and kegs of Christmas Ale will begin appearing throughout Ohio.

October 23: Cans, bottles, and kegs of Christmas Ale will begin appearing throughout all GLBC markets.

For more information on Great Lakes' First Pour event and additional ways to celebrate, click here.