Group of women learn it's never to late to try something new

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A group of women are embarking on a transformative journey.

They're learning how to dance for the first time and will perform in front of hundreds of people.

Anya Kwan, owner of KwanHub Dance Studio in Westlake, is leading the group every step of the way.

"It never occurred to me until the start until now until now when I take somebody from the street who's never danced before and put them in front of people three months later and they're doing it and they're absolutely loving it," said Kwan.

Through dance, the women are gaining self-confidence and creating lasting bonds.

Becky Hester said learning how to dance has been challenging but very rewarding.

"It's great that it gives us an opportunity to focus on something other than our work and our kids and our family," said Hester.

"It's been great for all of our mental health."

Wendy Lee said she was scared to dance at first, but now she loves to dance.

"Actually doing the thing is part of your growth and I want to keep growing no matter how old I am and how gray I am," said Lee.

The group of women will perform at a dance competition in Miami in February 2024.