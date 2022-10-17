Guardians fans share disappointment, find optimism for Game 5 of ALDS

CLEVELAND — Guardians fans from near and far took to the heart of downtown Cleveland for game 4 of the ALDS.

Sporting their blue and red—they showed up to support the Guardians, but it just wasn’t enough as the Guards fell to the New York Yankees 4-2.

The energy was there— as they hoped and prayed for a win against the New York Yankees.

Fans told News 5 the Yankees took the game early on, making it very challenging to bounce back.

“That stupid curve ball that is in the dirt at the shoe laces, has not been a strike. All night we have swung at it every single time!” Said Peyton Gentry of Medina.

They felt the momentum shift and the Guardians were playing catch-up and missing out on opportunities.

They say the overall approach was lacking, and playing "small ball" was frustrating to watch.

However, they feel there is a comeback in the works and you can never count out the team's strong talent, endurance and youthful spirit.

“This is Cleveland baseball’s probably the most Cleveland thing you can see…. Nobody expected us to be here. Nobody expected us to be here… Nobody expected this team to do anything. It’s all grit, determination and it’s all grind," said Jacob Cornelius of Medina.

“We have the better bullpen. This is just one game. And ya know, this team—they’re gonna fight like they fight all year. I’m actually pretty confident," Said Matthew Houdek of Cleveland.

The Guardians will play Monday evening in New York.