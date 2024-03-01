Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Gun found at Brush High School; juvenile taken into custody

IMG_7760.jpg
WEWS
IMG_7760.jpg
Posted at 1:10 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 13:10:19-05

A lockdown was issued at Brush High School after a loaded gun was found on school property Friday morning.

According to school officials, an anonymous threat was called to the district's 1-800 tipline.

A "Shelter in Place" was issued when a loaded gun was found, which immediately led to the school being placed on a lockdown.

Police investigated the threat and lifted the lockdown after taking a juvenile into custody.

No one was injured, and there is no active threat, according to school officials.

Police will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through