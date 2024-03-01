Gun found at Brush High School; juvenile taken into custody

A lockdown was issued at Brush High School after a loaded gun was found on school property Friday morning.

According to school officials, an anonymous threat was called to the district's 1-800 tipline.

A "Shelter in Place" was issued when a loaded gun was found, which immediately led to the school being placed on a lockdown.

Police investigated the threat and lifted the lockdown after taking a juvenile into custody.

No one was injured, and there is no active threat, according to school officials.

Police will continue to investigate.

