Half of Clevelanders say parks and rec. need to be improved in the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The results are in, and Cleveland area residents are speaking out about the quality OR lack thereof – of city parks and recreation centers.

Results from a Parks and Recreation 2023 Master Plan survey revealed a wide range of responses.

-50% of residents say the Cleveland parks facilities are not well maintained.

-38% say the atmosphere is poor or uncomfortable.

-40% do not know where to go or what is offered.

-More than 40% of survey respondents think parks are in excellent or good condition.

-Two-thirds of people who filled out the survey support an increase in taxes or levies to fund parks and rec facilities.

While the results may sound jarring, folks applauded the number of parks Cleveland has, the city's value in green space, and the number of playgrounds and pools available.

City leaders say they're listening to the feedback and working to make improvements.

"So this is a snapshot, but it's not the only picture and it's not the end of it. So, to say the story for what we will be doing with the programming and the parks and the facilities, I think this just lets us know on the direction we need to go," Keshia Chambers, Mayor's office Capital Projects Assistant Director, said.

"We are listening," Chambers said.

This survey was taken by nearly 530 Cleveland residents and leaders.

City officials say they will continue to solicit feedback in the coming months.

A 15-year road map will be created to help better develop and establish upgrades and improvements for the longterm.

You can find more information here.