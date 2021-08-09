Happy birthday Cleveland Heights, city celebrates centennial milestone

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Happy birthday Cleveland Heights.

The city hits its centennial on Monday after reaching city status back in 1921.

Director of Public Engagement, Mary Trupo, tells News 5 the city credits its success to being a diverse and welcoming community.

“We like to make sure everybody knows that all are welcome here in Cleveland Heights,” she said. “We listen to people. We try to do our best by our residents.”

Its foundation built on diversity is currently on display through a mural on Noble Road, which was added last month. In addition, the city encouraged residents to share messages on a 6-foot tall card at area events. Trupo says, “that's been traveling around the city over the last few months. It was at the arts festival and at the community center for people to record their thoughts and comments.”

But while celebrating a milestone such as this is important, leaders say making sure future generations understand the city’s history is crucial.

“We have asked the schools to share a curriculum that focuses on our history so that the young people realize really what a special town this is,” Trupo explained.

Informing the future will also come from mementos soon to be buried in a time capsule. According to Trupo, the items placed inside won't overlook the current struggles of the pandemic.

“I know that we're going to put in there our masks mandatory signs, maybe a few masks. I mean, we're not going to not going to shy away from the last 18 months of challenges,” she said. “We will be sure to get them wrapped properly so that they will last the next 50 or a hundred years until some other administration decides to dig it up and look back at what went in there in 2021.