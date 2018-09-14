Hemp manufacturing facility poised to become a cataylst for Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND - A company is planning on bringing a new business and hundreds of jobs to Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood.

North Coast Natural Solutions, a Level 5 Global Corporation, which specializes in producing hemp, announced it's opening a new facility in Glenville neighborhood, bringing 650 jobs to the neighborhood.

The company will use hemp to create Hempcrete, a cost-efficient construction product that is biodegradable and recyclable.

The positions start at $17 an hour ($35,000 annually) and will include health care, child care and transportation benefits.

The facility will be located at 12735 Kirby Avenue in Cleveland, which formerly housed the North Coast Packaging Corporation.