How Cleveland City Council plans to bring major events to the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland City Council is making major moves when it comes to helping bring large-scale events to town that will help boost the local economy.

Council members just green-lit the Cleveland Major Events Fund.

This grant program helps the city score and invest in major national sporting, lifestyle, arts and recreational events, as well as conferences.

The city says $2 million will go toward investing in these future events.

Strict criteria are in place.

Destination Cleveland would manage the program and then report back to the city and mayor on the plan of action.

The primary goal is to edge out competition, boost spending, and bring positive attention to the city.

Council is set to meet again on Monday, October 9.

The money for events investments comes from the Revenue Recovery Fund.