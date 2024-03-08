Watch Now
Hundreds prepare to 'Brave the Shave' for children's cancer research

Hundreds of Northeast Ohio residents are preparing to "Brave the Shave" and help find a cure for childhood cancer.
UH Rainbow Babies and Children's and Case Western Reserve University have partnered up for the St. Baldrick's "Shave it Off" event.

The 13th annual fundraiser benefits St. Baldrick's mission to further invest in childhood cancer research.

UH Rainbow Babies is hosting an in-person "shave off" at the Trisha O'Brien Pavillion from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Teams from across the area will be shaving their heads and sharing their personal connections to childhood cancer.

Fundraising efforts are actively underway.

You can donate here or by calling 888-899-2253.

