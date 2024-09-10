Hunger Action Day: Wear orange and fight hunger by helping those in need

CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio community is coming together to tackle hunger once again.

Today marks Hunger Action Day: A time to give back and help those struggling to put food on the table while raising awareness for the cause.

It's all happening less than one week away from the highly anticipated Taste of the Browns fundraiser—which also benefits the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The Taste of the Browns, presented by NOCO, is set for Monday, Sept. 16, at Huntington Bank Field.

The major fundraiser kickoffs at 6 p.m. and runs until 9:00 p.m.

More than 40 of Cleveland's beloved and favorite restaurants will highlight and serve their most popular foods and drinks.

Browns Pro Bowl G Joel Bitonio, along with former Browns player Hanford Dixon, will serve as co-chairs for the event. In addition, Chef Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit Cleveland will join the team's representatives as an honorary event chair.

Plenty of Cleveland Browns fan favorites will also be on hand to mix and mingle with fans and supporters.

News 5 Sports Director Jon Doss is emceeing the event.

The timing is vital as food prices skyrocket and families across Northeast Ohio battle inflation and food insecurity.

Last year's event raised more than $350,000.

Since its inception in 1999, more than $4 million has been raised for hunger relief efforts.

For more information and to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE

For Hunger Action Day today, folks are encouraged to "GO ORANGE."

The food bank asks you to snap a photo and share your support on social media using the #HungerActionMonth and #WeFeedCLE hashtags.

You're encouraged to donate to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and volunteer. You can do so by CLICKING HERE.