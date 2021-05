INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — An Independence bar was cited Saturday night for violating Gov. Mike DeWine's health orders.

At 10:15 p.m., agents arrived at the Holiday Inn and found 100 guests in groups throughout the hotel's bar.

Guests sat at seats next to each other at the bar as others stood behind them to order.

According to agents, guests were allowed to stand and dance throughout the bar with no social distancing.

The bar was cited for improper conduct.