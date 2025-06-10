Watch Now
Independence High School suspends bus services

Another Northeast Ohio school is suspending bus services.
Another school in Northeast Ohio is suspending its bus services.

Last Thursday, Independence Local Schools unanimously voted to end its district transportation services for anyone in grades 9-12.

The district cited ongoing difficulties in staffing and bus routes.

Other schools impacted by this decision include Hawken Lower, Bethel Christian Academy, St. Joseph Academy, Aerospace & Maritime High School and Heritage Classical Academy.

The driver shortage is a problem we've reported for years:

