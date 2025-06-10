Independence High School suspends bus services

Another school in Northeast Ohio is suspending its bus services.

Last Thursday, Independence Local Schools unanimously voted to end its district transportation services for anyone in grades 9-12.

The district cited ongoing difficulties in staffing and bus routes.

Other schools impacted by this decision include Hawken Lower, Bethel Christian Academy, St. Joseph Academy, Aerospace & Maritime High School and Heritage Classical Academy.

The driver shortage is a problem we've reported for years:

