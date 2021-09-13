Independence primary, middle schools closed Tuesday due to excessive heat

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Independence primary and middle schools will be closed on Tuesday due to excessive heat, the district announced Monday.

The district stated on their website that class has been canceled at the schools due to projected temperatures in the 90s, an increase in COVID-19 cases, and mask mandates.

News 5 has reached out to Independence Local Schools for clarification on the reason or reasons for the class cancellations, and for an update on the district's current masking policy.

Independence High School will remain open.

