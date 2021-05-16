Watch
Intoxicated woman arrested after brandishing handgun at Crocker Park

Posted at 3:46 PM, May 16, 2021
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 33-year-old woman was arrested after she was accused of walking around Crocker Park, brandishing a handgun and allegedly pointing it at a person while threatening them, according to the Westlake Police Department.

On Saturday around 9:15 p.m., the Westlake Police Department received a call from Crocker Park Security for reports of a person walking around the shopping center with a handgun. Reports also indicated that the person pointed the handgun at another individual near the Hyatt Hotel while verbally threatening them, police said.

Once on scene, officers learned that a group of three people believed to have been involved in the incident had just walked away from the area towards a parking garage.

The group entered a Cadillac Escalade and left the garage despite officers attempting to stop the vehicle on the property, police said.

Officers then initiated a pursuit onto Interstate 90 and deflated the tires of the Escalade with Stop Sticks, which brought the vehicle to a stop in the area of South Marginal Road and West 140th Street. The three individuals were then detained, according to police.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman from Akron, was identified as the person brandishing the handgun at Crocker Park. Police said the woman tested over the legal limit for alcohol after a breathalyzer.

Charges of felony fleeing, aggravated menacing, improper handling of a firearm in. motor vehicle, OVI, driving under suspension, and using weapons while intoxicated are expected to be filed on Monday, police said.

A 30-year-old Cleveland woman and a 28-year man were also involved in the incident. The 30-year-old woman was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and released to a sober party while the man was released without charges.

Westlake police said no one was injured in the incident and no shots were fired.

